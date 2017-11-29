Why Did Meghan Markle Leave a Dog in Canada & How Will Guy Settle Into Life in London?

Earlier this week it was announced that American actress and well-known dog lover, Meghan Markle would marry Prince Harry. According to K9 Magazine, Meghan’s dogs seem to have tipped journalists off that an announcement was imminent just before the couple shared their news.

Since then the internet has been buzzing with details of when and where they’ll marry (next May and at Windsor Castle), where their first official visit will be and when (it’s this week in Nottingham) and who’ll be designing the dress.

At home in Canada, the Suits actress shared her home with two dogs – Bogart and Guy, and Prince Harry even revealed in an interview with the BBC that the Queen’s Corgi’s approved immediately of his bride to be.

But it seems only one of Meghan’s dogs has joined her in London and that is her Beagle, Guy.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart’s sweater when he was a puppy, and now it’s keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

Bogart has gone to live with close friends and it is being reported that he isn’t expected to join them anytime soon. Fans have since taken to social media to speculate that the decision may be linked to the Labrador cross’ age.

It is clear from her Instagram posts what her boys mean to her, she’s described them as her loves in past posts, so we can only imagine this is heartbreaking at an otherwise exciting time.

And just like that…all was right in the world. Bogart & Guy. #theresnoplacelikehome #adoptdontshop A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:30pm PDT

So, what can Guy expect as a city boy living in London?

“Moving to a new home can be a stressful time for our pets as they can’t understand why their routine has changed, especially when travelling from as far away as Canada.

“Dogs are extremely adaptable animals so most will take change in their stride but there are some simple steps Meghan, and anyone else moving dogs to a new home, can follow to reduce the stress as much as possible.”, Prit Powar, Head of Direct Line Pet Insurance said.

Lazy Sunday with my Guy #adoptdontshop #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:29am PDT

Here are some top tips:

Set up a ‘den’ in a quiet room full of their toys, blankets or bed which have familiar smells from their previous home will help them get used to their new surroundings when they first arrive and make them feel safe when transitioning to their new home. Plug-in pheromone diffusers can help dogs feel calm during stressful situations and these may settle them into their home with ease. Ensure all members of the new home remain calm around their pet, as dogs pick up on human energy. Keep up with the normal schedule, such as time and length of walks and when they are fed, can also settle nerves and allow the dog to settle into a familiar routine despite the unfamiliar surroundings. Limit the time they are left alone within the first weeks of the new home, this will prevent the dog from feeling abandoned or forgotten about. Make sure the new home is completely dog proof and that they have had the required vaccinations.

Prit Powar concludes, “Furthermore, Meghan should also remember that microchipping is a legal requirement for all dogs in the UK so she’ll need to get Guy chipped with her new Kensington Palace address before letting him outside!”

