Staffies Top Most Neglected Breed List With More Seized by UK Councils Than Any Other Breed

New research out today has discovered that more Staffordshire Bull Terriers than any other breed are seized by UK councils. They’re also the breed most rehomed by councils, yet also the breed most put to sleep by local authorities.

Other most common dog breeds taken in by councils this year include Jack Russell Terriers, cross-breeds, Terriers and Lurchers.

Behind the Staffie as the most rehomed and most put to sleep breed, the cross-breed is also most rehomed and most put to sleep.

Once seized, whether as a result of being abandoned by their owners or otherwise, councils have a clear policy. They try to locate owners, if owners aren’t found – or don’t wish to take the dog back – they have 7 days to find a new home or find a rescue who can take the dog into their care. If this doesn’t happen, the dog is sadly put to sleep.

But while these findings, released by Direct Line Pet Insurance, are saddening, do they also highlight a widespread bias in the UK against the Staffie?

The pet insurer asked dog owners for their thoughts.

Around 6 in 10 said they felt this happened to the Staffie because of a lack of education about the dog breed and their owners lacked understanding about general dog ownership.

Prit Powar, head of pet insurance at Direct Line said: “It is a shame Staffies top the list of the most seized breeds again and again. As with any dog, it takes energy, care and attention to train and Staffies are no exception.

“While it is encouraging to see that the number of dogs being seized is reducing significantly year on year, there is still a long way to go. As a nation of dog lovers, there really shouldn’t be tens of thousands of dogs seized each year. Dog owners have a responsibility to ensure they can care for their pet and if they can’t, should take it to a rehoming centre or animal welfare charity, not let it roam the streets.”