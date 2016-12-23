Staffies Top Most Neglected Breed List With More Seized by UK Councils Than Any Other Breed

New research out today has discovered that more Staffordshire Bull Terriers than any other breed are seized by UK councils. They’re also the breed most rehomed by councils, yet also the breed most put to sleep by local authorities.
Other most common dog breeds taken in by councils this year include Jack Russell Terriers, cross-breeds, Terriers and Lurchers.
Behind the Staffie as the most rehomed and most put to sleep breed, the cross-breed is also most rehomed and most put to sleep.
Once seized, whether as a result of being abandoned by their owners or otherwise, councils have a clear policy. They try to locate owners, if owners aren’t found – or don’t wish to take the dog back – they have 7 days to find a new home or find a rescue who can take the dog into their care. If this doesn’t happen, the dog is sadly put to sleep.
But while these findings, released by Direct Line Pet Insurance, are saddening, do they also highlight a widespread bias in the UK against the Staffie?
The pet insurer asked dog owners for their thoughts.
Around 6 in 10 said they felt this happened to the Staffie because of a lack of education about the dog breed and their owners lacked understanding about general dog ownership.
Prit Powar, head of pet insurance at Direct Line said: “It is a shame Staffies top the list of the most seized breeds again and again. As with any dog, it takes energy, care and attention to train and Staffies are no exception.
“While it is encouraging to see that the number of dogs being seized is reducing significantly year on year, there is still a long way to go. As a nation of dog lovers, there really shouldn’t be tens of thousands of dogs seized each year. Dog owners have a responsibility to ensure they can care for their pet and if they can’t, should take it to a rehoming centre or animal welfare charity, not let it roam the streets.”
Please share their stories & help them find a home to call their own in the New Year.
This is Boris, he’s a Staffie boy aged approximately 1 1/2-2 years old who was found as a stray before coming in to rescue.
Resembling a certain Star Wars character, he has a huge personality and a lot of love to give. He thinks you’ll love him, you will.
Read more about Boris on dogsblog.com
This is Hester, she’s a 6-year-old Staffie cross who was abandoned on the street by her owners.
Hester is a very friendly girl and loves showing off the tricks and commands she knows. Her new perfect home would be one where she’s the only dog and ideally in a rural area.
Read more about Hester on dogsblog.com
This is Archie, he’s a 3-year-old Bearded Collie cross who came into rescue after being abandoned.
Poor Archie has clearly had a rough time of it before he came into rescue as he’s recovering from both a wound on his leg and a broken tail. Currently in a foster home, he is recovering well and starting to feel safe. He is ideally looking for a new home with active owners.
Read more about Archie on dogsblog.com
This is Burt, he’s a 6 year old Staffie cross boy who was found as a stray before coming into his rescue’s care.
Sadly while in rescue, Burt has been overlooked and has been waiting since July for a new family to choose him. He is one very very sad lonely boy but has a lot of love to give. Could you change this for him?
Read more about Burt on dogsblog.com
This is Peggy, she’s a 7-year-old German Shepherd who came to rescue after being abandoned by her owners and found straying.
Peggy has worked really hard on her socialisation skills since coming into the breed specific rescue. She really is eager to please and would ideally suit a cat free home with experienced owners who will give her the time to settle into her new home while she learns the ropes.
Read more about Peggy on dogsblog.com
Direct Line Pet Insurance urges anyone considering buying a dog for Christmas to seriously consider the implications of owning a dog, both financially and whether the recipient has the means to properly care for it in the long term.