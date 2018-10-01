Dog Beach Bans Ends, Until Springtime Anyway

As of today, 1st October, dogs are welcomed back to almost all of the UK’s beaches until Springtime.
In the UK, owners can now take their dogs on coastal walks without worrying about dog ban fines which, during the summer months, average £393, with a maximum penalty of £1,000, according to new research by Direct Line Pet Insurance.
Dog owners in Wales will notice the biggest difference, as half of their beaches had summer restrictions on dogs in place. While Scotland’s beaches were the most welcoming to pets during the summer season, with only ten per cent having a seasonal ban in place.
Despite the easing of restrictions, owners still have responsibilities when taking their dogs to the beach. Owners must make sure they clean up after their dogs and be in control of the pet whilst on the beach.
Owners also have a duty to remain vigilant of other beach users and make sure that their dogs are not causing unwanted distress. Penalties for failing to comply vary between £50 – £80 but can rise up to £1,000.
Prit Powar, Head of Pet Insurance at Direct Line commented: “Even though owners can now bring their dogs back on most beaches, it’s important to be respectful of other visitors. Not all beach users are comfortable around dogs, so owners must ensure their pets are under control and well-behaved.
“It is also important to note that October is in the midst of autumn, which translates to tidal changes and rougher sea waters, so owners need to be extra mindful of their dogs’ whereabouts around the water. Many dogs love the beach, but safety must always be a priority and we advise owners to check if it is safe for their dog to go swimming before letting them off the lead.”