Brits Spend Big on Holidays for Pets
New research claims more than £3 billion is spent on care for pets while owners are on holiday.

The findings have been released by Direct Line Pet Insurance who say dog owners spent nearly double on costs compared to cat owners, with costs averaging at over £250.

The insurer says if you live in London you’ll pay more than £200 per week for peace of mind, with Manchester dog owners paying almost half of what London dog owners will.

This could be one of the reasons that the British ‘air BnB for pets’, Pawshake.co.uk has discovered more pet owners are opting for staycations.

Of those surveyed by the website, 8 in 10 pet owners say they miss their pets most when on holiday, compared to partners and parents.

