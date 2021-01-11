Yes, You CAN Still Adopt A Dog During Lockdown

It is possible to adopt a dog during the lockdown restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The RSPCA will continue to rehome rescue animals on a delivery basis during the ongoing lockdowns in both England and Wales.

Other dog rescues are also allowing dog adoption to take place during the lockdown.

Pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets and other small furry animals will remain available for adoption as RSPCA centres – now closed to the public – switch to a virtual rehoming and delivery process.

The animal welfare charity has 14 national animal centres across England and Wales – while many of its independent branches also have rehoming facilities switching to a remote process during the latest lockdown restrictions.

Prospective adopters can speak to RSPCA staff and meet animals via video conferencing and photo sharing – with pets then delivered by an RSPCA staff member once the level of commitment has been discussed, rehoming agreed, and a suitable pet found. However, the RSPCA continues to urge people to do their research and ensure they understand the long-term commitment of pet adoption; given “lockdown life is not forever”.

Animals in the care of the animal welfare charity are often escaping cruelty or neglect – but can continue to find a second chance of forever home happiness during the current lockdown, with the charity utilising a Covid-secure, remote rehoming process.

England went back into a full national lockdown on January 5, while Wales has been under tier 4 national restrictions since December 20. However, abandoned, neglected and mistreated animals continue to come into the care of the RSPCA – so the charity say they are “delighted” to still be able to find homes for pets in a safe, Covid-compliant manner.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “As the battle against Covid-19 continues, our centres will once again be closed to the public as we all do our bit to stop the spread of this awful disease.

“However, we are delighted that we will continue to be able to find new homes for animals via a safe and Covid-secure remote process.

