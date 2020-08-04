Vetoquinol Acquires Two Major Pet Wormer Brands

Northamptonshire based Vetoquinol has announced its acquisition of Profender® and Drontal®, the broad spectrum dewormers for cats and dogs and is now the new owner of the brands in the UK and Ireland.
The brands were acquired by Vetoquinol following recent mergers between Bayer Animal Health and Elanco.
The popular pet brands come into the fold at Vetoquinol with a strong heritage and reputation.
Caitrina Oakes, Vetoquinol Managing Director UK and Ireland, says she is delighted to have brought the brands into the Vetoquinol portfolio and believes they are a natural fit for the company.
“Vetoquinol has long held a reputation for delivering therapeutic products that extend the capability of clinicians to treat and manage disease. Preventative care is also playing an increasingly central role in practices, with the emphasis on helping pets live longer, healthier, happier lives. With many pet owners spending more hours than ever with their pets during lockdown, companion animal parasiticides have never been more important.”