PHOTOS: TV’s Ant and Dec Meet Canine Namesakes for a Good Cause

Ant and Dec are well-known dog lovers so we’re guessing it didn’t take much to convince them to spend some time playing with two puppies name after them.
The TV presenting duo met with Ant, a yellow Labrador puppy and Dec, a playful Golden Retriever to mark this year’s Guide Dogs Appeal, Pups to Partnerships, which will follow the progress of a group of seven puppies as they start their journey to becoming fully trained guide dogs.
Speaking of the partnership, Ant says: “We’re so proud to be part of the Pups to Partnerships campaign; not only do we get to meet these adorable puppies but we also get to hear about the great work that Guide Dogs does.”
Dec added: “These puppies will go on to change lives and give two people living with sight loss the independence and freedom we take for granted; we can’t wait to see how these puppies progress.”
Puppy Ant and Dec are currently living with their Puppy Walkers – volunteers who act as canine foster carers for guide dog pups between the ages of seven weeks and 14 months.
Ann Bradford, Puppy Walker for puppy Dec says: “Being a puppy walker is about so much more than walking the puppy, although this is a particularly enjoyable part of the job! It is incredible to be able to give a puppy its first sense of home, nurture its character and help to develop its skills, all the while knowing it will go on to change a life.”