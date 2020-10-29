Home
National Dog Adoption Day 2020 Gets Tails Wagging
The UK’s second National Dog Adoption Day made a big impression around the Internet with celebrities such as Ricky Gervais and Peter Egan joining in with thousands of people to celebrate rescue dogs.

National Dog Adoption Day exists to promote the fantastic benefits of adopting a dog from one of the UK’s many animal shelters as well as promoting the concept and advantages of taking on a dog from a rehoming organisation and October 25th 2020 proved that the dog adoption message is really finding an audience.

Former reality TV star turned actress Jess Impiazzi loves dogs. As she is announced as a National Dog Adoption Day celebrity ambassador, she tells us how fate led her to her two dogs.

“I am so happy to support National Dog Adoption Day. Fate brought my two dogs, Bella and Bruce into my life and my life is richer because of them. If you are thinking about getting a dog, please consider adopting.

“Dogs are so uplifting, they don’t care what you look like or how your day has been, they love you for who you are and there are tens of thousands of dogs in rescue centres and foster homes looking for a second chance.”

