Dogs Trust has announced temporary changes to its activities following Government advice to limit non-essential contact. The measures come as the charity tries to protect the health and wellbeing of its staff and visitors, whilst continuing to carry out the essential work of caring for and rehoming dogs.
Rubble is currently in the care of Dogs Trust Merseyside
Dogs Trust rehoming centres will move to an appointment-only system for potential adopters from 5pm on Friday 20th March and all centres will be closed to walk-in members of the general public until further notice.
The charity will also run appointments for people who wish to give up their dog for any reason. People who have a current reservation or are due to collect their new family member will not be affected and can contact their local centre by phone of they have any questions.
The charity is also postponing all non-essential community events and has suspended Dog School training classes for the time being. Those wishing to donate any pre-loved items to the charity are asked not to bring donations to the centres or shops in person, until further notice.
The charity’s staff will be limiting all unnecessary social interaction, practising frequent hand washing with soap and sanitiser, and visitors will be asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitiser before and during their visit.
Adam Clowes, Director of Operations at Dogs Trust, said: “The health and wellbeing of our staff and our local communities is of paramount importance to us. We will continue to monitor and follow advice from the Government and are doing what we can to limit non-essential travel and contact.
“We need to continue our essential work of caring for and rehoming as many dogs as we can in a way that aims to protect everyone involved in the process. That’s why we will be closing our centres to walk-in members of the public from Saturday but continuing to offer people opportunities to adopt a dog by appointment only.
“If you feel unwell or are experiencing any symptoms, or if you or a family member are self–isolating, we ask that you please don’t attend your appointment but call us so we can work out the next steps for you.
“Everyone can keep up to date with all of our latest news via our website and social media platforms which we will keep updated regularly.”