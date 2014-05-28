Keep up with the latest dog news from around the world and get our best dog magazine articles straight to your in-box, for free!

Warning To Dog Owners After Man Impersonates RSPCA Officer The RSPCA is issuing a warning to dog owners after a concerning incident in London in which a man posed as a charity worker in an attempt to gain access to a puppy. The charity was alerted after a man knocked on a resident’s door in the New Southgate area of north London.). The man…

Vitally Important Pet Theft Petition Reaches 140,000 signatures The 4th September marked the end of the third petition to reach over 100,000 signatures in the last three years demanding that the theft of a pet be reclassified and comes at a time when Dog Lost, the country’s leading pet reunification organisation have seen a dramatic increase in dog theft primarily due to the…

Vetoquinol Acquires Two Major Pet Wormer Brands Northamptonshire based Vetoquinol has announced its acquisition of Profender® and Drontal®, the broad spectrum dewormers for cats and dogs and is now the new owner of the brands in the UK and Ireland. The brands were acquired by Vetoquinol following recent mergers between Bayer Animal Health and Elanco. The popular pet brands come into the…

MP Robert Buckland QC Shows Just How Out of Touch the Government Really Is With This Statement on Pet Theft Crime MPs on Parliament’s Petitions Committee have expressed disappointment at the Government’s response to their call to make pet theft a specific criminal offence. Last month, following a string of petitions with more than 250,000 signatures, the Petitions Committee called for the Government to ensure the value of pets is fully recognised in the law and…

So, This Is How Dogs Spent Lockdown Is It? A new study by Pet Munchies has revealed how the UK’s dogs spent lockdown – and it’s very sweet, except more dogs than ever will now be hiding from their owners – and some dogs will now even be tidying up behind themselves! Is your dog one of them? According to the natural pet treat…

Devon Dog’s Cliff Rescue After Trying to Retrieve Stick and Falling Into Water A German Shepherd named Marley was walking by the cliff edge at Bull Point in Ilfracombe, Devon and dropped his stick, which then tumbled over the edge. Marley went over the cliff edge to retrieve his stick but ended up falling into the water and could not get out. His owner found a different route…

Scotland Introduces 5 Year Sentencing for Animal Cruelty, Will England & Wales Follow? Members of the Scottish Parliament have voted to raise the maximum sentence for animal cruelty in Scotland from 12 months to five years. The Bill will become law after it receives Royal Assent. The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Bill was first introduced in the Scottish Parliament in October 2019 and it…

WATCH: Andrew Cotter Narrates Cavapoo’s Stealthy Moves in New Video for Charity Renowned BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter, who has been entertaining us all through lockdown with videos of his own dogs Olive and Mabel, has created his latest hilarious video with a dog named Nala for a good cause . UK-wide charity Dogs for Good launched their #WinningFromHome competition three weeks ago which asked entrants to…

For the First Time in Six Years, Dog Thefts Seem to Be on the Decline – But Dogs ARE Still Being Stolen New research from Direct Line Pet Insurance reveals that, for the first time since the study began in 2014, there has been a year-on-year fall in the number of dogs reported stolen across England and Wales. In 2019, an estimated 2,026 dogs were reported as stolen to police forces, a fall of 23 per cent…

What Is Tuks Law? A petition has launched in the name of a rescue dog named Tuk in a bid to create a new law that would mean vets would be legally required to scan for rescue back up contact details on microchips and confirm the person presenting the animal is registered on the microchip prior to euthanising a…

Animal Rescues in England Can Begin Rehoming Again (Here’s a Blueprint from the RSPCA) New UK Government approved guidelines allowing safe rehoming and fostering means animal charities can start finding homes for animals in England, the RSPCA says. Frontline teams from charities, including the RSPCA, have continued to rescue animals throughout the crisis but they have been unable to find them new homes, meaning that thousands have remained in…

Shenzen Bans Consumption of Dogs, Cats & Wildlife, Which Cities Will Follow? China’s city of Shenzhen has just passed a ground-breaking law to ban the consumption and production of dog and cat meat, the first city in China to do so. The ban has been welcomed by long-time anti-dog meat trade campaigners Humane Society International as a watershed moment in efforts to ban the trade across China.…

Lockdown Update: RSPCA to Provide Emergency Service During Coronavirus Crisis The RSPCA will be providing an emergency-only service to animals through the coronavirus crisis in the wake of the Government’s lockdown. The animal charity which has a team of frontline officers, 17 animals centres, four wildlife centres and four animal hospitals across England and Wales, has reassured animal lovers they will still be dealing with…

Battersea Shares Glimmer of Hope During Coronavirus Crisis More than 150 Battersea dogs and cats found loving new homes last week as the British public opened their doors and hearts to rescue pets amid this unprecedented health crisis. At such a challenging time, Battersea saw a small ray of hope as its staff managed to rehome a great number of animals – more…