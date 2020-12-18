Dogs Saved From Chinese Dog Meat Trade Will Get New Lives

No Dogs Left Behind, a global animal welfare organization, is partnering with The Beagle Freedom Project to transport rescued dogs from the Chinese meat market. The adopted survivors will be flying in to LAX to begin their new lives This follows 2 historic flights into JFK where 79 dogs were welcomed by their adoptive families in New York City during the Thanksgiving holiday.

After a quarantine, an overseas flight and customs review at LAX airport, 27 precious pooches will finally be united with loving adoptive families from across the U.S. and Canada.

Jeffrey Beri, the driving force behind No Dogs Left Behind, has spent the last 4 years on the ground in China, continuing his life’s work with the last 10 months under tougher than normal conditions in the midst of a global pandemic.

With help from dozens of volunteers, Beri rescues dogs from slaughterhouses, dog meat trucks, wet markets and illegal dog traffickers, and then transports them to safe havens where they receive medical care, nutritional support and rehabilitation on an ongoing basis.

Over emails, phone calls and even video chats, the companion animals have been matched with loving forever families in North America, who are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new best friends.

Beagle Freedom Project, a global animal rescue and advocacy non-profit organization focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of beagles and other animals used and destined for animal testing and research facilities.

BFP will be welcoming their beagles into their extensive network of adoptive and foster families. BFP works to end cruelty through its rescues, educational programs, lobbying efforts and campaign initiatives to end needless animal testing and suffering.

The alignment to drive global animal welfare laws, provide educational programs and engaging legislation between both organizations allows this partnership to fully leverage their influence and save more lives from cruelty.

No Dogs Left Behind will transport more dogs from China soon– over 150 in total – a record number of international rescues for any organization in such a short period of time. Those interested in adopting or supporting the cause of No Dogs Left Behind and The Beagle Freedom Project can visit nodogsleftbehind.com and bfp.org for more information.