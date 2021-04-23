Best Calming Products For Dogs: Dog Appeasing Pheromones (Adaptil)

Wondering how dog appeasing pheromone work? Heard of brands such as Adaptil and want to know how the product delivers pheromones to your dog and what dogs would benefit from the dog appeasing pheromone?

We are delighted to bring you a Q&A session on the dog appeasing pheromone, how it works, whether it works, what its success is like on issues such as calming a dog with anxiety, firework phobias in dogs and helping to reduce stress levels in dogs.

Read our questions and answer session and learn whether your dog could benefit from pheromone treatment.

As ever, always consult your vet if you have particular concerns about your dog’s health.

We are very keen to try and offer advice and solutions to those people who are struggling with canine behaviour problems and believe our partnership with Adaptil and their insight into how to make the best use of the dog appeasing pheromone will bring great rewards to many dog owners.

Whether you are a new owner about to adopt a dog from a rescue or an existing owner who would like advice on how to de-stress your dog’s life, the dog appeasing pheromone can have a wide variety of positive uses.

Adaptil – Q&A

Q) What pheromone is in Adaptil and is this safe to humans?

A) The pheromones in Adaptil are identical in nature to the canine appeasing pheromones secreted by bitches from 3-5 days after the puppy’s birth. As pheromones are species-specific, canine pheromones will have no effect on humans. The actual concentration of pheromone in the air at any one time is tiny.

Q) Is Adaptil as affective in adult dogs as it is in puppies?

Research has clearly shown that the reassuring properties of canine appeasing pheromone persist into adulthood.

Q) Will Adaptil have any effect on other pets?

A) Pheromones are species specific and no effect on other pets is to be expected.

Q) Is Adaptil safe to use if a member of the household is pregnant?

A) Yes, the Adaptil diffuser is safe to use if you are pregnant.

Q) My dog is destructive within the house, will Adaptil help?

A) If your vet or behaviourist believes this behaviour is related to fear or stress there is a good chance Adaptil will help especially if used in conjunction with behavioural modification therapy. In trials destructive behaviour was reduced by 85%. NOTE â€“ destructive dogs may focus their destructive behaviour towards electrical items within the home â€“ be sure the diffuser is placed out of the dog’s reach.

Q) How long should I use Adaptil?

A) It depends on the nature and the extent of the problem for which you are using Adaptil The table on the previous page will give you some indication but your veterinary surgeon or behaviour counsellor may adapt the duration of use to your dog’s specific case.

Q) How can Adaptil help rescue dogs?

A)

* Helps the re-homed dog adjust to its new home and family

* Improves the dogs’ adaptability to a new routine

* Reduces stress related behaviours when encountering novel environment and unfamiliar people

* Reduces levels of arousal when training, which helps optimise the dog ability to learn

* Helps dog stay alone at home

Q) How to use Adaptil with rescue dogs?

A) In the case of the diffuser:

* Place the diffuser in the room were the dog will spend most time

* Active area from 50 to 70 m2

* 1 vial last 1 month

* Precaution of use

* Keep the socket switch on for the whole duration of use

In the case of the collar:

* Use one collar per dog

* Fasten the collar around the dog’s neck and adjust

* Cut off the excess portion of the collar

* One collar lasts for up to 4 weeks

* Duration of use may be adapted according to individual needs

* Diffuser and collar should be used for as long as the dog needs help to adapt to its new surroundings

* Some dogs may require behaviour therapy

Adaptil Diffuser

Q) Is the Adaptil diffuser device safe?

A) The Adaptil diffuser device is made in the EC to comply with British Standard BS 60335. The device is widely used across Europe for plug-in air fresheners, mosquito coils, etc.

Q) Should you use the diffuser if you suffer from asthma?

A) In addition to the pheromone content, Adaptil contains a paraffin-type mineral oil of a kind common to other air freshener devices. We are not aware of specific problems for asthma sufferers from such devices, however if you consider yourself to be particularly sensitive, or have had problems when using similar devices in the past, then we advise you to use the device only after consulting your GP.

Q) Do I need to change the diffuser refill even though the liquid has not completely run out?

A) Some devices will run for a little longer than the 4 weeks due to differences in location, air turnover, etc so you may get slightly more than 4 weeks. But remember that the device will never empty completely as the last few millilitres of liquid are not sufficiently in contact with the wick.

Q) The level of liquid in the diffuser appears not to be going down?

A) Slight variations will occur depending on air turnover. Check that the wick is not broken (should extend from the bottom of the liquid to a level flush with the top of the heated ceramic plate). Check the device is turned on all the time. Finally, try the device in a different electrical socket.

Q) My dog has eaten the diffuser/swallowed the liquid â€“ what should I do?

The immediate risk is one of electrocution. The ingestion of the oil within the vial might give rise to diarrhoea as paraffin oils are sometimes administered for their laxative properties. Be aware that small parts could cause a choking hazard. If you suspect your dog has eaten part of the device please consult your vet.

Q) Can the Adaptil diffuser be used in the same room as a plug-in air freshener and/or a Feliway diffuser?

A) Yes.

Q) The diffuser smells of burning is it safe?

A) The Adaptil diffuser device is made in the EC to comply with British Standard BS 60335. The device is widely used across Europe for plug-in air fresheners, mosquito coils, etc. New diffusers may smell slightly when first switched on, just as an electrical heater might when dust has collected on it. Diffusers in a very dusty environment may smell more persistently. Be sure that a dog or cat has not urinated or sprayed onto the device.

Q) My dog eats electrical devices, where should the diffuser be plugged?

A) You should ensure that the device is plugged in where the dog will not be able to reach it.

Q) Why should I not plug the diffuser in under furniture?

A) Oil vapour (carrying the pheromones) will rise in a column of warm air above the device. If this rising air is blocked (e.g. under a shelf, table, cabinet, etc) the oil may re-condense and leave a visible mark. Circulation of pheromone will be impaired.

Q) Should I switch the diffuser off at night?

A) No, the diffuser should be left on continuously day and night.

Q) Should I renew the original plug-in unit?

A) Yes – we recommend changing the plug-in unit on a 6 monthly basis to ensure efficient working of the diffuser. Diffusers used for longer than 6 months begin to accumulate dust and debris which can compromise their diffusing capacity and may also give rise to smells and odours.

Adaptil Collar

Q) How does Adaptil collar work?

A) When the Adaptil is in contact with the dog’s skin, the dog’s body temperature warms the collar and encourages the diffusion of pheromones into the local environment. As a result, it is vital the Adaptil collar is in close contact with the dog’s skin at all times.

Q) How long does it take for the Adaptil collar to exert an effect on my dog?

A) As soon as the collar is fitted the pheromones will begin to be released and to exert an effect on your dog.

Q) Can I use the Adaptil collar together with other collars or bandanas?

A) Whilst other collars will not impair the effectiveness of the Adaptil collar, it is important to ensure that the Adaptil collar remains in close contact with the skin and is not covered by the other collar or bandana. If the Adaptil collar is covered or if the Adaptil collar is not in continuous contact with the dog’s skin, the release of the pheromone may be compromised and the positive influence on your dog reduced.

Q) How long will the collar be effective?

A) The collar will be effective for up to 4 weeks. After this time, and according to your veterinary surgeons recommendation, you may need to renew the collar.

Q) What happens if my dog eats the collar?

A) Like some other collars, the Adaptil collar is made of plastic and will act as a foreign body in your dog’s digestive system. Please consult your veterinary surgeon if the dog has eaten a portion of the collar. There are, however, no toxic substances in the collar.

Q) Can I shampoo my dog while wearing the collar?

A) It is advised to remove the collar before shampooing or giving a bath to your dog. Do not worry if the collar gets wet during a walk. This will not affect the efficiency. However, the collar will not work whilst wet.

Q) Can I use the collar intermittently when needed?

A) It is advised to leave the collar around the dog’s neck at all times for one month once opened. Your dog will benefit by constantly being exposed to the pheromones. If you remove the collar, the pheromones will still be released at a lower rate (even when kept at a low temperature i.e. in the refrigerator) and the efficiency of the collar may be affected. There are other forms of Adaptil which are more suitable for intermittent use such as the Adaptil spray.

Q) Will other dogs in the house be affected by a Adaptil collar worn on one dog?

A) No, the pheromone is diffused in the immediate vicinity of the dog wearing the Adaptil collar. However, it is recommended that all dogs in the household wear a Adaptil collar, as the dogs without behaviour problems may become too interested in the dog that needs the collar. Alternatively, a Adaptil diffuser may be plugged in household with multiple dogs.

Q) How long will it take to see an effect on my dog?

A) It depends on the nature of the problem for which your veterinary surgeon advised the use of a Adaptil collar.

Adaptil Spray

Q) Can I use Adaptil spray directly onto my dog?

A) No, Adaptil should never be applied directly on to a dog.

Q) How many pumps of Adaptil spray do I need to use?

A) Spray 8-10 pumps of Adaptil 15 minutes before letting the dog come in contact with the object sprayed.

Q) How long will the effect of the spray last?

A) 2-3 hours, after which you will need to re-spray. Please remember, you must leave the object sprayed to dry for 15 minutes before introducing the dog to the area. If you need to re-spray more than once, you may wish to consider using an alternative formulation such as the Adaptil Collar.

Q) How many pumps in a Adaptil spray bottle?

A) 400 sprays; you should be able to use the spray 40-50 times.

OK, so now you know just about everything there is to know about using a dog appeasing pheromone product like Adaptil, so you might be wondering where to buy one?

Learn More About Adaptil Products ⇢

Get Our BEST Dog Magazine Content

Enter your email and never miss out on receiving our best articles: