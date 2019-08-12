Home
Dog News
Do You Let Your Dog Kiss Your Face?
Dog News

Do You Let Your Dog Kiss Your Face?

No Comments

For most dog owners, it’s a sign of love. Much like when we kiss our dogs’ faces when our dogs give us a kiss with a lick on the cheek, we view it as a sign of affection. But how do you feel about it? Do you feel embarrassed or judged if your dog does it in front of others?

ITV’s Good Morning Britain seems to have inadvertently sparked a debate between dog lovers and everyone else about the subject about whether it’s hygienic. Love Island’s Laura Anderson who appeared on the show with her dog says she’s kissed worse though.

What’s your view? Comment below or tag us on social media to share your opinions.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

About The Author

Jasmine
More from this Author

Jasmine Kleine is the the online editor at DogMagazine.net. An experienced dog owner, former veterinary nurse and professional writer, Jasmine now lives in Asia with her two beloved dogs, Mabel and Charlie.

Add Comment