Do You Let Your Dog Kiss Your Face?

For most dog owners, it’s a sign of love. Much like when we kiss our dogs’ faces when our dogs give us a kiss with a lick on the cheek, we view it as a sign of affection. But how do you feel about it? Do you feel embarrassed or judged if your dog does it in front of others?
ITV’s Good Morning Britain seems to have inadvertently sparked a debate between dog lovers and everyone else about the subject about whether it’s hygienic. Love Island’s Laura Anderson who appeared on the show with her dog says she’s kissed worse though.
How could you resist giving this pooch a pec??
Former Love Islander Laura Anderson says she’s kissed worse! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qnx9oqsPrX
