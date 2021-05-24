Do Virtual Dog Training Classes Work? This Dog Trainer Says They Do

Live, virtual dog training classes help dog lovers train their pets with positive reinforcement at home and some people think it might even better than attending a real dog training class.

Virtual classes were a required pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic and students are succeeding with their dogs at such a great rate that The Mannerly Dog will continue them for the foreseeable future.

Owner Nancy Kelly, CPDT-KA says,

“We have taught satisfied dog and cat owners from Canada, four U.S. states, and all over Texas during the pandemic. We provide personal support like a local business, but we’re accessible to pet owners everywhere.”

It is a myth that beginner dogs and their owners should gather in a crowded, unfamiliar room to socialize while learning obedience skills. In too many cases, dogs stress out over the strange location and unfamiliar people.

Owners try to follow the teacher’s instructions over the barking while their dogs hide under chairs or jump up on people.

All this after a car ride, which may have made their new dog feel uncomfortable or require clean-up. An hour class and travel time plus loading into and out of the car can take up an entire evening.

Many services have gone virtual; dog training has proven to be one that is even more effective in this format. Dogs not ready to travel comfortably in the car, don’t have to.

Class is at home, where live lessons are taught by an expert. A quiet, controlled environment helps dogs and humans learn. Students choose their home training area. Classes include instructions for practising skills in other locations once the dog learns them.

As an additional bonus, cats are now enrolled in virtual classes, right along with the dogs – impossible with in-person classes. Cat owners are successfully teaching their cats to walk on leashes and to leave them alone during dinnertime, giving cats mental stimulation that increases their quality of life.

A student who previously trained in The Mannerly Dog’s in-person class was thrilled with her success in the virtual class. A dog-training colleague said,

“How can students not excel, with the amazing level of support offered?” The shift to live virtual classes has been pure success for students and their dogs and cats.

