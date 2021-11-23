What Are The Benefits Of Bone Broth For Dogs? (Is Bone Broth Good For Dogs?)

Bone broth has fast become the go-to supplement for helping ease digestive discomfort in people, so it seems only natural that our four-legged friends should benefit from the same goodness in their daily diets.

If you are wondering why bone broth is considered an excellent supplement for pets, then here are some of our top facts explaining why you should try bone broth for your pet:

Why is Bone Broth an Excellent Supplement for dogs?

In natural medicine, bone broth is renowned for its healing qualities. It is the proteins extracted from the marrow and knuckle of bones that are transferred into the broth to give bone broth it’s nourishing qualities. Whilst in conventional medicine bone broth is not recognised for its health benefits, there have been many scientific studies to confirm bone broth can help aid digestion and canine gut health.

Joint Healing Qualities: Bone broth is a rich and dense liquid packed with nutrients that can help senior or sick dogs with joint problems. Bone broth contains glucosamine, chondroitin, and hyaluronic acid that are known for their joint protective and elastic qualities. Bone broth also helps in repairing connective tissues which is greatly needed in elder dogs.

Aids Digestion: Bone broth is packed with glycine and proline, known for promoting a healthy gut environment. It can greatly repair damage to the intestinal lining providing relief to inflammation and other digestive problems.

Promotes A Healthy Liver: Dogs are curious animals and investigate through taste which can be a problem for their livers as they have a lot of detoxing to do. However, the liver’s detoxing capabilities are also dependent on glycine. Bone broth for dogs is loaded with enough glycine to not only detox but also promote liver health.

Protein Galore: Bones and marrow are excellent sources of protein which is the primary need for your furry friend. Dogs are active animals with a body structure that must be provided with enough protein to maintain both a healthy inside and outside. Rich with collagen, which is an important protein, bone broth is a great health supplement.

Rachel Down, Founder of Boil and Broth commented,

“It’s great to hear that our pet food customers are also experiencing amazing results with our products. We have been selling into the human feed market for the last three-years and have dozens of reviews and testimonials about how our products are helping people find wellness, so it’s great that we can serve pets too. It’s such an important time for everyone to be taking their health into their hands and we are delighted to help all members of the family.

Peter Finnigan, Customer of Boil & Broth, based in Cornwall said,

“After 3 days, of eating Boil and Broth’s bone broth our female dog’s stools were noticeably firmer and more shaped. We think this is from the chia seed helping with absorption and fibre. We are very pleased and there is no blood in the stool.”

Whilst Samantha Crowe, Customer of Boil & Broth, added:

“I ordered Boil and Broth’s bone broth for my dog who had stopped eating. I can’t describe the feeling of joy and relief when it arrived, and my dog started lapping it up. I noticed a massive improvement in her stomach issues and was starting to eat properly again.”

