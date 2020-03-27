Battersea Shares Glimmer of Hope During Coronavirus Crisis

More than 150 Battersea dogs and cats found loving new homes last week as the British public opened their doors and hearts to rescue pets amid this unprecedented health crisis.
At such a challenging time, Battersea saw a small ray of hope as its staff managed to rehome a great number of animals – more than double the figures for the same week in 2019.
Last week (Monday 16 – Sunday 22 March), 69 cats and 86 dogs, including Tuplip pictured below, left Battersea for a new life with their owners. During the same week last year, 42 dogs and 29 cats found new homes.
Battersea’s Head of Operations, Rob Young, said: “We want to thank all these new owners for thinking of rescue pets at such a challenging time.
“All three of our Battersea centres are now closed to the public, but many of our animals are now in loving homes or out on temporary foster with our staff and volunteers. Battersea are still caring for around 100 animals at our three centres and working hard to ensure each and every dog and cat continues to get the treatment, care, love, play and interaction they need.
“Those wishing to rehome a dog or cat are welcome to fill out a rehoming application on our website and, as soon as we’re able, we’ll be reopening and working to continue finding new homes for our wonderful animals.”
Adopting a dog or cat is a big commitment, regardless of the circumstances. Battersea offers ongoing advice and support to everyone who rehomes a pet from us. During these challenging times, we have established a dedicated dog and cat behaviour advice line on 020 3887 8347 (open Mon-Fri 8am-5pm).