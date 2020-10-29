Should Fireworks Be Banned From Public Sale? UK Parliament To Debate

On Monday 2 November, MPs will debate e-petition 276425, relating to the sale of fireworks. Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Gower), member of the Petitions Committee, will lead the debate. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will send a Minister to respond.
Ban fireworks for general sale to the public
The petition, which has more than 305,000 signatures, states: “Every year more and more people, animals and wildlife get hurt by fireworks. It’s time something was fine to stop this. There are enough organised firework groups around for us to still enjoy fireworks safely so please help me stop the needless sale of them to the public.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “The Government takes the matter of fireworks safety seriously. This includes protecting consumers and the public. Laws are in place to control firework availability and use.”
Petition details
- Ban fireworks for general sale to the public – view on petition signature map.
- View the Committee’s 2019 report on fireworks here.
Where in the country were these petitions signed?
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Ban fireworks for general sale to the public’ are as follows (as at 23 October 2020):
|Constituency
|MP
|Signature Count
|Morley and Outwood
|Andrea Jenkyns MP
|1077
|South Shields
|Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck MP
|1043
|Blyth Valley
|Ian Levy MP
|1037
|Hertford and Stortford
|Julie Marson MP
|1011
|Wallasey
|Ms Angela Eagle MP
|987
|Ellesmere Port and Neston
|Justin Madders MP
|981
|Blaydon
|Liz Twist MP
|942
|North Tyneside
|Mary Glindon MP
|919
|Livingston
|Hannah Bardell MP
|903
|Barrow and Furness
|Simon Fell MP
|898