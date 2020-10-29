Home
Should Fireworks Be Banned From Public Sale? UK Parliament To Debate

On Monday 2 November, MPs will debate e-petition 276425, relating to the sale of fireworks. Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Gower), member of the Petitions Committee, will lead the debate. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will send a Minister to respond.

Ban fireworks for general sale to the public

The petition, which has more than 305,000 signatures, states: “Every year more and more people, animals and wildlife get hurt by fireworks. It’s time something was fine to stop this. There are enough organised firework groups around for us to still enjoy fireworks safely so please help me stop the needless sale of them to the public.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “The Government takes the matter of fireworks safety seriously. This includes protecting consumers and the public. Laws are in place to control firework availability and use.”

Petition details

  • Ban fireworks for general sale to the public – view on petition signature map.
  • View the Committee’s 2019 report on fireworks here.
  • Briefing papers or debate packs will be posted on this page.

Follow the debate:

 Where in the country were these petitions signed?

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Ban fireworks for general sale to the public’ are as follows (as at 23 October 2020):

Constituency MP Signature Count
Morley and Outwood Andrea Jenkyns MP 1077
South Shields Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck MP 1043
Blyth Valley Ian Levy MP 1037
Hertford and Stortford Julie Marson MP 1011
Wallasey Ms Angela Eagle MP 987
Ellesmere Port and Neston Justin Madders MP 981
Blaydon Liz Twist MP 942
North Tyneside Mary Glindon MP 919
Livingston Hannah Bardell MP 903
Barrow and Furness Simon Fell MP 898

