You’ve Heard of Self Driving Cars, But Dog Driven Cars?

Japanese car giant Subaru has debuted its all-new, three-row, 2019 Ascent SUV in a way that only Subaru could. At a press event prior to the Los Angeles Auto Show, Subaru surprised attendees with the new vehicle in a special way – with The Barkleys – a family of eight Labrador and Golden Retrievers featured in Subaru advertising campaigns, seemingly driving the all-new Ascent and ending, safe and sound, on-stage. The dogs exited the vehicle to greet Tom Doll, president and COO of Subaru of America and pose for photos with the surprised crowd.
Dogs are a major pillar for the automaker as more than half of Subaru drivers are pet owners, with over 48% of them owning at least one dog. For years, Subaru has supported various pet-focused organizations that help to improve the lives of our four-legged friends and features dogs throughout their advertising. The all-new U.S. built Subaru Ascent is the automaker’s largest vehicle ever built boasting three full rows, fitting up to eight passengers, second row captain’s chairs as an option on some trim levels, its legendary Subaru Symmetrical all-wheel drive and an impressive all-new 2.4-liter turbo engine.
“The Subaru Ascent has been designed specifically for families with adventurous lifestyles, so it is fitting that we had our four-legged family, The Barkleys, on hand to unveil our latest vehicle,” said Thomas J. Doll, president and COO of Subaru of America. “Our customers wanted a larger, go-anywhere SUV that families can be excited to get in and drive without sacrificing space. The Subaru Ascent delivers in a big way – it’s the biggest and most comfortable vehicle we’ve ever brought to market.”