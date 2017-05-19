A campaign has launched in the UK to encourage dog owners to take note of what’s in their dog’s diet and learn how to identify good ingredients from bad on pet food labels.

Backed by research which claims that 85% of UK dog owners are unsure of the ingredients in today’s dog food, the Dump the Junk campaign has been launched by natural dog food company, Forthglade and is fronted by farmer and TV presenter Adam Henson.

Henson says, “We all want what’s best for our dogs, but we lead such busy lives, we often don’t have the time to stop and decipher confusing dog food labels. We put too much trust in what we see on packs and tins; clever packaging and vague phrasing make it all too easy to assume you’re getting something you’re not.”

The campaign is encouraging pet owners to improve their own dog’s nutrition and help spread the word across the UK to ‘dump the junk’.

Henson continues, “Dump the Junk is an important campaign set to lift the lid on the real contents of poor quality dog food and help pet owners make informed decisions about what they feed their canine companions. Good nutrition is at the heart of what makes a happy, healthy dog, which is why I am asking UK pet owners to make their pledge today for the benefit of dogs nationwide.”

Find out what foods your dog should be avoiding as listed on the campaign’s Dog Food Nasties Watch-List and take the pledge here: www.forthglade.com/dump-the-junk

By taking the pledge you can also enter a competition online for a chance to win 6 months’ worth of Forthglade natural pet food plus a 2-night stay at the luxury Deer Park Country House Hotel in Devon.

