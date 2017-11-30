This Pet Company Is Giving Away £1,000 Prizes in December, Merry #ScruffsXmas17

Petet bed specialists Scruffs® have announced a massive 10-day giveaway event this week to mark the start of the upcoming festive season.
From 1st December, Scruffs will be giving away over £1,000 products over 10 days on their Facebook page.
Dubbed #ScruffsXmas17, the pet-bedding company will offer 10 beds of various sizes and shapes to suit all different types of dog breeds. Prizes will include memory foam, self-heating and super-absorbent styles of bedding and mats from across the Scruffs® range.
Talking about the company’s plans, Stephen Wooder said, “Scruffs®’ Christmas competition has become an annual tradition, and is a perfect way for us to give back to our community of followers for their continued support throughout the year. This year, we’re excited to be able to giveaway some classic Scruffs® beds along with a few of our brand new products which have only just launched.”
The company has given away over £3,000 worth of stock in Christmas giveaways alone in the past four years. In 2015, Scruffs® notably donated a Grizzly Bear Bed (RRP: £199.99) to Border Collie Rescue UK as part of their Christmas event, which was shared by over 80,000 people across the globe.
To get involved with the giveaway, please click here to visit the Pets Love Scruffs Facebook page – facebook.com/petslovescruffs/