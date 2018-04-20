These 5 Stunning Holiday Rental Properties Are Dog Friendly

What better way to celebrate National Pet Month this spring than taking the dogs for a special “escape to the country” weekend away treat at one of HomeAway®’s many pet-friendly cottages, lodges and apartments across England, Wales, Scotland or Ireland? Find your purrrfect match in a holiday rental for you and your furry friend in one of the following:
If you wanted a picturesque, ‘Instagrammable’ stay in the Irish countryside, then you could stay at this beautiful 200-year-old thatched cottage situated in one of the most scenic areas in Wicklow, with endless long-walks for the pooches and a fine selection of dog-friendly village pubs, bars and restaurants to choose from.
If there’s a bigger group of you looking for a dog-walking weekend away in Merry Olde England, then this Treehouse situated out in the Malvern Hills is just the ticket. Set within its own magnificent surroundings with 10 acres of pastureland, featuring two acres of ancient woodland that are ideal for the dogs to roam and run free in.
If you fancy heading north of the border, then the exquisite detached and lovingly-refurbished Crofts Mill on the Glen Muick estate between Balmoral and Glen Tanar is ideal for long wildlife-spotting walks with the dogs, with so many rare and protected species to see in the region, including golden eagles, sea eagles, osprey, red deer, roe deer, otters and much much more.
Finally, if you wish to sample a little luxury on a long weekend away in the Welsh Gower Peninsula, then what better way to do it (dogs in tow!) than booking for family and friends to enjoy the opulence on offer at this magnificent Penmaen holiday home, which caters for large groups and features – amongst many other amenities – its own indoor heated swimming pool and sauna!