The World’s Oldest Images of Dogs Have Been Found & Are They Wearing Leads?
The World’s Oldest Images of Dogs Have Been Found & Are They Wearing Leads?

What is thought to be the oldest known images of dogs have been found. Carved in to a cliff near the edge of a long-gone river. There are 13 dogs, each with their own markings and two of the canines appear to be wearing collars and leads.

The images are believe to date back more than 8,000 years.

