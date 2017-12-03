Home
The 10 Unhealthiest Dog Breeds (Really?)
The 10 Unhealthiest Dog Breeds (Really?)

According to a survey carried out by a pet insurance firm, these are the 10 breeds of dogs who cost their owners the most money in vet fees. This is data that, at first glance, presents itself as showing the ’10 least healthy dog breeds’. But not is all is necessarily as it seems.

Let us not forget, there are lies, damn lies and pet insurance surveys! This is isolated data and there are many caveats to consider.

What this could actually show is, the owners of these breeds of dogs are more likely to have pet insurance. Or the owners of these dogs are more prone to taking their dogs to the vets.

Or, it could be, that these 10 breeds are indeed more liable to incurring higher veterinary expenses for their owners or these could be the breeds that are out there biting folks on a daily basis, although that does seem pretty, pretty unlikely. And a Poodle is not just a Poodle is it? There are different flavours of Poodle, we all know that 🙂 – so it’s fair to say this list is entirely subjective and no way exhaustive.

Unhealthiest Dog Breeds?

Take it however which way you please but here are the 10 most unhealthy dog breeds according to a single pet insurer’s data:

DOG BREEDS Lifespan per breed (Years) Cost of vet bills in the last year Cost of vet bills in a lifespan
1 English Setter 11.2 £621 £6,955
2 Great Dane 8.5 £780 £6,630
3 Poodle 12 £544 £6,528
4 Rottweiler 9.8 £532 £5,214
5 Doberman Pinscher 9.8 £481 £4,714
6 Pointer 13.5 £335 £4,523
7 Greyhound 13.2 £314 £4,145
8 Chihuahua 13 £310 £4,030
9 Beagle 13.3 £302 £4,017
10 Saint Bernard 8 £492 £3,936

