Taiwan Becomes First Country in Asia to Make It Illegal to Consume Dog & Cat Meat

As part of an overhaul of its animal welfare legislation, Taiwan has become the first Asian country to pass legislation to ban the consumption of dog and cat meat. The amendment still needs to be signed by the country’s animal loving president but could be law by the end of April.

Under Taiwan’s new legislation, hefty fines of between NT$50,000 (£1,300) and NT$250,000 (£6,500) will be issued to those who don’t abide by the amended Animal Protection Act and repeat offenders could also be publicly named and shamed under the law and face up to five years in jail.

Those who are charged with animal cruelty or slaughter will face up to two years in prison and fines of up to NT$2m dollars (£52,000).

In addition to changes to the Act around the trade, legislation was also passed to make it illegal to walk a pet while riding a scooter or driving a car.

Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, is an animal lover was regularly spotted with her two cats during her campaign drive.

She also adopted three retired guide dogs last year so it is perhaps no surprise that she has taken such a tough, and much deserved, stance on animal welfare as Asia continues to come under fire from animal lovers around the world for cultural ties to the dog and cat meat trade.



Photo Credit: Facebook.com/tsaiingwen

Demonstrating that the President’s views on animals are echoed largely across the country, one of the commenters on her Facebook photo said, “The President has a heart of love, retired guided dogs to protect the blind, and they should treat them well and make them happy and enjoy their twilight years. How a country treats animals will be treated with the people. It is a civilized country for the kind of animal-friendly.”

IMPORTANT: All Dog Owners Should Read This (CLICK HERE) Do You Want to Know What The World's Leading Dog Experts Know? CALLING ALL DOG OWNERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED

K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute best, most useful canine tips. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one great piece of advice to dog owners, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus your FREE '100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of all Time eBook is yours when you subscribe below.













K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus

Comments

comments