Simon Cowell Helped to Save These Dogs From the Dog Meat Trade

Music mogul Simon Cowell has helped animal charity Humane Society International to save these nine dogs from a dog meat farm in South Korea. The farm the dogs were held on will now be closed and the animal charity will help the farmer to expand his medicinal herb farm.
This will be the 13th farm that has now been closed, saving countless animals lives, as the animal charity works to re-focus farmers in other fields, phasing out the cruel trade.
The nine dogs (pictured below), now named Dermot, Robin, Indie, Tessa, Millie, Luna, Olive, Nara and Sandie, will rest up in HSI’s partner shelter in Korea before flying to the UK next month to find adoptive homes. This part of their journey has been funded by Simon Cowell.
Photo Credit: Jean Chung/For HSI
This isn’t the first time Simon Cowell has supported HSI’s #EndDogMeat campaign. Last year he gave an exclusive interview to Good Morning Britain on the eve of HSI’s rescue team setting off for Seoul on another rescue mission. He was incredibly moved by the plight of dogs suffering on the farms, and pledged to help directly to bring more dogs to safety.
Simon told GMB’s Pip Tomson, who has been involved in rescue efforts and herself owns a dog saved from this fate, said, “It’s like eating your friend. It’s the fact you’re eating such a kind, helpless, sweet animal.”
And Simon’s sentiments are increasingly echoed by campaigners in South Korea who are vociferously opposing killing dogs for meat.
In July a petition on the government’s website calling for an end to the trade was signed by more than 200,000 people and prompted an official response from the President’s office. The government pledged to consider removing dogs from the legal definition of livestock, a move that could make a significant dent in the brutal industry.