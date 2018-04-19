Pets Dictate the Homes We Choose, According to New Survey

A new survey has revealed that when it comes to choosing a home, a pet lover’s priorities include the number of bedrooms, location and garden space – but making that house a home includes having a pet to share it with.
According to IAMS, the estimated cost of a pet lovers dream home averages at just over £250,000.
However, despite the fact we put our pets at the centre of our households, there are almost 100,000 dogs and thousands more homeless cats across the UK.
Dogmagazine.net knows this from personal experience via www.dogsblog.com and its cat adoption sister site. Here are just a few who are looking for new homes:
This is Mel, she is looking for a new home on dogsblog.com
This is Lexie, she is on the look out for a young family to call her own on catseeker.com
Milly is also looking for a new home on dogsblog.com