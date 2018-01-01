One in 10 Puppies Abandoned After Just One Month, What Can We Do to Stop the Problem?

A new survey out today to mark National Puppy Day has revealed that one in 10 puppies are being dumped after only one month, which can only point to one thing – some people still don’t know what the realities of owning a dog are and as a result, both dogs and already overflowing animal rescues are suffering every day.
The research revealed that over half of dog owners surveyed claim they realised taking on a dog was a mistake as soon as they brought the dog home, and four in 10 admit they completely underestimated the commitment required to raise a happy, healthy dog.
According to the survey, which was released by natural pet food makers, Forthglade, over a quarter said the commitment of having to be at home to look after the puppy was too much to take on with others admitting raising a puppy is as much work as raising a baby.
Forthglade published the report to mark the launch of its ‘Prepare for Puppy’ campaign, helping potential puppy owners responsibly prepare for what lies ahead.
The campaign is being backed by popular TV Vet, Steve Leonard who hopes to raise awareness on the care and consideration needed before buying a puppy.
Leonard says, “The results of this poll are deeply concerning. Unfortunately, there is a real lack of education around what’s involved when taking on a puppy. Raising a dog of any age requires consistent gentle handling, teaching and care; and this is never more crucial than when you welcome a puppy into your family.
“Preparation is everything – from vaccinations and puppy-proofing to ensuring your dog has a nourishing, balanced diet. There will be so much to learn about your puppy, their needs, character and health. Getting to know your new puppy won’t happen overnight but there is nothing more heart-warming than seeing the bond between an older dog and its owner, from a lifetime working together to make each other’s lives better – and this comes from getting it right from the start. I hope this campaign helps to promote all the considerations necessary before people rush out and get a puppy.”
Gerard Lovell, Managing Director at Forthglade who commissioned the research, commented, ‘We know a puppy is bought with the best intentions, but when the reality of the situation hits home, that’s when the panic sets in. Welcoming a dog into the family can be a wonderful experience, but sadly if you’re not fully prepared, things can go wrong very quickly and this is when we see puppies being dumped at rescue centres or sold on online. We hope this campaign will make people stop, do more research and decide whether a puppy is right for them.”