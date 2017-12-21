Meet Andrew Ripley Who Shook, Throttled & Twisted The Skin of Terrified Dog

A man from Ripon, North Yorkshire has been sentenced after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to a collie called ‘Bex’ by causing her fear and distress.
Upsetting footage showed Andrew Ripley in his garden with his hands around the dog’s neck, face and muzzle. He is shaking her and twisting her skin whilst talking to her in a low voice. All the time she is crying and trying to lick him.
Ripley (D.O.B 22.03.61) of Gallows Hill Drive appeared before Harrogate Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Thursday 21 December) where he was sentenced to a lifetime ban on keeping animals except bovines; a 12 month community order including 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days rehabilitation; ordered to pay costs of £450 and an £85 victim surcharge.
RSPCA inspector Carol Neale said: “This poor dog was absolutely terrorised by Ripley.
“It’s clear to anyone that she is extremely frightened during the incident captured in the footage on 29 May.
“She even tries to lick Ripley’s face in what seems to be an appeal for him to stop hurting her. It’s very upsetting to watch.”
Staff at RSPCA York & District Branch have worked hard with Bex over the months since, bringing in a specialist dog behaviourist to help her.
“I’ve never seen a more emotionally scarred dog, she was so traumatised,” said inspector Neale.
“She was signed over to us at the previous hearing in November and I did the homecheck on her potential new owners the following day myself.
“I’m so ecstatic to say that she’s been there for almost a month now and has settled in really well with her new family, and her feline housemates.
“She’s got a new name – Jess – and has been given the best Christmas present ever, a wonderful new start.”