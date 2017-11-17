Mali The Malinois Performed Heroic Actions in War Zone – Receives Highest Canine Military Honour

A British Military Working Dog who helped save the lives of troops in Afghanistan is to be awarded the prestigious PDSA Dickin Medal – the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Mali, a Belgian Malinois, will receive the honour for his heroic actions during an operation in Afghanistan in 2012, where he assisted an assault force in securing a key enemy stronghold.

Eight-year-old Mali, who is attached to the Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC), is trained to sniff out explosives and to detect insurgents. His expertise during one particular operation were vital in helping the host nation and UK forces achieve success in securing a key enemy stronghold.

The medal, awarded by the veterinary charity PDSA on the 100th anniversary of the charity’s inception, was instituted by PDSA’s founder, Maria Dickin CBE, in 1943.

It is the highest award any animal in the world can achieve while serving in military conflict. Mali’s PDSA Dickin Medal bears a commemorative ‘Centenary’ bar to commemorate the landmark date for the charity.

Mali will be the 69th recipient of the award, recipients include 32 World War Two messenger pigeons, 32 dogs (including Mali), 4 horses and a cat.

IMPORTANT: All Dog Owners Should Read This (CLICK HERE) Do You Want to Know What The World's Leading Dog Experts Know? CALLING ALL DOG OWNERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED

K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute best, most useful canine tips. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one great piece of advice to dog owners, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus your FREE '100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of all Time eBook is yours when you subscribe below.













K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus

Comments

comments