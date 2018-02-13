‘Make Pet Theft a Crime’, New Petition Launches to Combat Rising Dog Thefts

Last year, despite the introduction of compulsory microchipping in the UK, more dogs than ever were stolen from their homes.
According to a new petition being championed by Dr Daniel Allen and supported by the Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance, more than 60 dogs are stolen every week in England and Wales and yet, less than 5% of cases lead to convictions.
That’s a shocking statistic, isn’t it?
60 owners and their families are being left in a state of devastation every single week. Phil Ludlam’s dog was stolen in 2014 and he told K9 Magazine the experience and heartbreak he went through over 18 days changed his life.
So, why are pet thefts on the rise?
Could it be because pet theft is currently seen as no different to the theft of an inanimate object – despite pets being sentient beings?
Perhaps.
Dr Daniel Allen says that pet thefts are generally categorised as robbery or burglary and if found guilty, minimal sentences are often handed down, so clearly existing laws aren’t a strong enough deterrent to fit the crime.
He is calling for signatures to his petition to help spread awareness to the growing problem and encourage a change in the law to reflect our pets’ status as our companion and theft of them as a crime in its own right – which might be the deterrent needed to stop dog kidnapping.
Add your voice and sign the petition here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/212174
If the law is changed, you could help to make a difference and prevent 60 families every week from going through the heartache of losing their best friend.