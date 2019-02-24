Home
Dog News
‘Made in Chelsea’ Star Calls on Chanel to Explain ‘Cruel & Flawed’ Actions
Dog News

‘Made in Chelsea’ Star Calls on Chanel to Explain ‘Cruel & Flawed’ Actions

No Comments

Tabitha Willett has called on fashion house Chanel to explain having two dogs locked in small cages in their Sloane Street store in London at 11pm.

A well-known dog lover, the former reality star called on Chanel to answer for their actions and was told the dogs were in store for “security purposes”.


Photo Credit: Instagram/TabithaWillett

According to Sky News, Chanel reportedly told Willett the dogs were kept in the cages for a “few” hours at a time, and were under the watchful eye of a handler.

She has since reported the issue to the RSPCA.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

About The Author

Jasmine
More from this Author

Jasmine Kleine is the the online editor at DogMagazine.net. An experienced dog owner, former veterinary nurse and professional writer, Jasmine now lives in Asia with her two beloved dogs, Mabel and Charlie.

Add Comment