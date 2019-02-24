‘Made in Chelsea’ Star Calls on Chanel to Explain ‘Cruel & Flawed’ Actions

Tabitha Willett has called on fashion house Chanel to explain having two dogs locked in small cages in their Sloane Street store in London at 11pm.
A well-known dog lover, the former reality star called on Chanel to answer for their actions and was told the dogs were in store for “security purposes”.
Photo Credit: Instagram/TabithaWillett
According to Sky News, Chanel reportedly told Willett the dogs were kept in the cages for a “few” hours at a time, and were under the watchful eye of a handler.
She has since reported the issue to the RSPCA.
Comments comments
Do You Want to Know What The World's Leading Dog Experts Know?
CALLING ALL DOG OWNERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED
K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute
best, most useful canine tips
. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one
great piece of advice to dog owners
, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus
your FREE '100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of all Time eBook is yours when you subscribe below
.