Is Tesla’s New ‘Dog Mode’ Good or Bad For Dogs?

Elon Musk’s innovative car company Tesla, has announced the roll out of a new feature designed to appeal to dog owners. Dog mode lets vehicle owners set their car to a cool temperature while they’re away from the car and uses the car’s centrally located jumbo screen to tell concerned passers-by the interior temperature of the car along with the message, “My owner will be back soon. Don’t worry!”
The company announced the dog mode abilities in a tweet:
Introducing Dog Mode: set a cabin temperature to keep your dog comfortable while letting passersby know they don't need to worry pic.twitter.com/xFU6MGZT53
— Tesla (@Tesla) February 14, 2019
Musk said:
“This is in addition to existing Cabin Overheat Protection, which come on automatically at high temps to ensure any babies or pets in the car are safe. It will start out slow to make sure there are no corner case issues and then, if that looks good, speed up next week. We def need to add a “Request Latest Update” feature!”.
So what do you think?
Is Tesla’s dog mode concept a good thing for owners who want to leave their dogs in a vehicle briefly or will it lead to owners getting careless about the dangers to dogs left in cars, particularly in hot weather?