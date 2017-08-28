Hurricane Harvey: Do Not Tether Dogs Outside, Says Police Chief Who Fears Pets Will Drown

A police chief in Montgomery County is urging dog owners not to leave pets tied up outside and has confirmed anyone who does will be arrested after witnessing a dog drown who couldn’t escape flooding last year.

Speaking via Facebook, Roman Forest Police Department’s Chief Stephen Carlisle told residents what he had seen last year and how the dog’s distressed stayed with him saying, “I promise you that I will hold anyone accountable that unlawfully restrains their dog. Dogs are your family members too.”



Photo Credit: Facebook.com/RomanForestPD

Dog lovers have taken to the post to share their situations and plans. One dog lover has even offered to take others pets in if they cannot cope.

The concerned chief also shared the following advice for those currently battling the hurricane in his jurisdiction, reminding them of the law and responsibilities to pets.

HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE, TITLE 10. HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ANIMALS, CHAPTER 821. TREATMENT AND DISPOSITION OF ANIMALS, SUBCHAPTER A. TREATMENT OF ANIMALS, Sec. 821.077. UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT OF DOG.

(a) An owner may not leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint that unreasonably limits the dog’s movement:

(1) between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.;

(2) within 500 feet of the premises of a school; or

(3) in the case of extreme weather conditions, including conditions in which:

(A) the actual or effective outdoor temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit;

(B) a heat advisory has been issued by a local or state authority or jurisdiction; or

(C) a hurricane, tropical storm, or tornado warning has been issued for the jurisdiction by the National Weather Service.

(b) In this section, a restraint unreasonably limits a dog’s movement if the restraint:

(1) uses a collar that is pinch-type, prong-type, or choke-type or that is not properly fitted to the dog;

(2) is a length shorter than the greater of:

(A) five times the length of the dog, as measured from the tip of the dog’s nose to the base of the dog’s tail; or

(B) 10 feet;

(3) is in an unsafe condition; or

(4) causes injury to the dog.

Added by Acts 2007, 80th Leg., R.S., Ch. 674 (H.B. 1411), Sec. 1, eff. September 1, 2007.

IMPORTANT: All Dog Owners Should Read This (CLICK HERE) Do You Want to Know What The World's Leading Dog Experts Know? CALLING ALL DOG OWNERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED

K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute best, most useful canine tips. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one great piece of advice to dog owners, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus your FREE '100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of all Time eBook is yours when you subscribe below.













K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus

Comments

comments