Foster an Animal This Thanksgiving: Here are Some Shelters Looking for Help

This Thanksgiving, animal shelters across the US are appealing to dog lovers. Some are searching for temporary foster homes for the holidays, others have special adoption days planned with lower adoption fees.
Here are some of those advertising for help for you to get involved with and share to help more dogs have a happy holiday.
The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas
Photo Credit: Facebook.com/AnimalFoundation – This is Greyson, he’s looking for a new home
They say:
“We are offering a special Thanksgiving holiday foster promotion so that shelter dogs don’t have to spend the holiday alone. Beginning today through Wednesday, we invite interested foster families who aren’t traveling for the holiday to pick out a medium or large dog to take home for Thanksgiving dinner and a cozy, family-filled holiday vacation. We will provide the necessary supplies as long as fosters commit to a full week of care for their holiday shelter pet. If foster families choose to adopt the pet they host or if they find someone who is interested, we will waive the adoption fee!
“Prospective fosters are encouraged to contact our foster team via email at foster@animalfoundation.com to fill out an application. Once approved, the foster team will help to match the most suitable Thanksgiving dog with their holiday foster. Any subsequent no-fee adoption of a Thanksgiving holiday dog will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of $10 will apply for residents of the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas.”
Stephens County Humane Society in Oklahoma
Photo Credit: Facebook.com/Stephens-County-Humane-Society-of-Oklahoma
They say:
“Throughout Thanksgiving and Christmas, our shelter animals would love to spend time with you and your family. If you fall in love, they’ve found a forever family. If it’s just temporary, they’ve gained happy memories and a few days away from the shelter.”
Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles & New York
Photo Credit: Facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsocietyLA
“All any shelter pet needs is a chance and a little extra TLC. To foster or adopt a pet for the Thanksgiving holiday, visit us at our Mission Hills pet adoption center any day of the week between 12-8 p.m.”
In NY they say:
“We are officially one month away from our Holiday Pet Super Adoption! There are more than 20 groups registered to participate, with over 600 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens waiting for you to love them. Won’t you give them a home for the holidays?”
Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center in Ohio
Photo Credit: Facebook.com/FranklinCountyDogs
They say:
“You can be a host for one of our adoptable dogs over Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New years! Interested?”
What can UK dog lovers do?
Many rescues in the UK are desperately seeking foster homes.
If you think you can help and would like to foster a dog for Christmas, visit www.dogsblog.com to contact rescues of all sizes across the UK. You can also contact the RSPCA direct and give a temporary home to an older dog here.
Get your rescue featured
If you’re a US shelter and would like to be listed here, get in touch with us on Twitter or Facebook to let us know more and we’ll add your details.