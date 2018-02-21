Dog Walking Is 4th Most Popular Side Hustle, but Using Dogs to Earn Cash Will Do More Harm Than Good

A new survey has revealed that more than 1 in 3 Brits who side hustle, use dog walking as a way to make extra money each month because for almost a quarter of the UK, the average monthly wage of £1538.97 and it is not enough.
According to OddsMonkey, over the last year inflation has more than doubled to 3.1% making everything more expensive and leaving Brits needing to top up their income using other methods, like side hustling.
The problem with side hustling using dogs is not dog walking itself, it’s where it could lead. We’re talking about dog breeding.
Although this survey doesn’t reveal how many Brits side hustle using dogs for breeding purposes, it is a definite problem here in the UK and around the world, and it leads to an overpopulation of dogs and puppy farms.