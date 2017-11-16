Dog Died After Owner Ignored TWO Warnings About Leaving Him in Hot Car

A man from Greater Manchester has been disqualified from keeping animals for life and given a suspended jail sentence after allowing his dog to die in a hot car.

Ian Czajkowskyj (D.O.B 26.10.60) of Elgin Street, Ashton-under-Lyne appeared before Tameside Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 15 November).

He had been warned about leaving his Staffordshire bull terrier called Carlo in his car twice in the months before the incident that killed him.

RSPCA inspector Nichola Waterworth said: “There can be no excuses for what happened here.

“Czajkowskyj was warned by the RSPCA in April and by police in May after leaving Carlo in his car.

“At around 10pm on 19 June Carlo was found dead. The temperature that day had been as high as 35 degrees.”

Czajkowskyj pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Carlo by confining him in an environment which was detrimental to his well being at Moss Street East, Ashton-under-Lyne.

As well as the lifetime disqualification, he was sentenced to 12 weeks custody suspended for 12 months; 15 rehabilitation days; £300 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

RSPCA inspector Waterworth said: “It is horrible to think what Carlo would have gone through.

“It’s believed he suffered for between one and nine hours alone in that car.

“We should not still be dealing with cases like this – people have got to realise that even on a cloudy day the inside of a car can be like an oven.”

