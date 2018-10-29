Dog Dental Care: How to Take Care of Your Dog’s Teeth in 3 Steps

Did you know that regularly brushing your dog’s teeth as part of a home dog dental care plan could go a long way to helping you keep your dog’s teeth and gums healthy?
A BBC study recently claimed that tooth brushing is ‘the ‘gold standard’ for oral hygiene in both cats and dogs’.
Here are three simple steps to take to care for your dog’s teeth and gums (two of which you can do at home!).
1. Learn how to brush your dog’s teeth
Believe it or not, taking care of your dog’s mouth is as important as taking care of your own and learning how to brush your dog’s teeth and gums at home isn’t as daunting a task as it sounds for you or your dog – I promise.
However, the earlier you start, the easier it’ll be to get your dog comfortable with the practice and establish a daily routine.
I’ve found that it’s actually a great way to get some one-on-one time with your dog because you force yourself to find some quiet time for you and your dog, away from any and all distractions.
This article on Dogadvice.co.uk is packed with advice on the practicalities of cleaning a dog’s teeth and gums, helping to avoid bad breath and dental disease as part of a good home based dog dental care plan.
Carole Matthews shares her personal top tips on how to choose the right dog toothbrush for your dog’s breed and age to how to get your dog used to the taste of doggy toothpaste and comfortable with the feeling of a toothbrush roaming around their mouth.
She says it’s all about taking small steps and making sure your dog’s happy throughout the process.
Read more here
2. Seek out toys and treats to help
The pet market is full of goodies to help keep dogs happy and engaged.
Dental chews such as Pedigree® DentaStix Twice Weekly™ are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up and help to keep a dog’s teeth and gums healthy and strong.
Chew toys, such as rope toys, will encourage dogs to use their teeth to play with the toy and can help to remove and reduce tartar build-up too.
My own dogs need no extra encouragement to have a game of tug-o-war, often starting in one room and ending in another!
3. Book regular check-ups with your vet
Our dogs mouths play a key role in virtually everything they do. If they suffer from any form of discomfort in their mouths, whether as a puppy or older dog, it really could make life less enjoyable, impacting on everyday activities.
The best way to reinforce your efforts at home with toys, chews and brushing your dog’s teeth and gums, is to establish a routine of visiting your vet or vet nurse every six months for a dental check-up.
This way, if any problems begin to develop, your vet or vet nurse will be able to spot signs quickly.
This article is sponsored by PEDIGREE® DentaStix Twice Weekly™.