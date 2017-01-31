Dog Being Nursed Back to Health Has Life Saved After ‘Banned’ Status Overturned

A Bull Terrier type dog named Missy has been saved after her banned status was overturned and the government’s last ditch attempt to reinstate the original sentence failed.

The neglected dog was originally taken into the RSPCA’s care where she was nursed back to health before the judge who oversaw the owner’s neglect case chose to classify Missy as a banned breed and issued her with a death sentence.

A judge later revoked this, but DEFRA, the government department, stepped in to challenge the order, arguing that magistrates who had made the later ruling didn’t have the power to do so and wanted the original banned status and death sentence to stand.



Missy after being nursed back to health

Rachel McKenzie admitted in court to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog was handed her a community order only by way of punishment.



Photo Credit: facebook.com/legalexpertsuk

Missy had been given to Rachel McKenzie by an ex-partner as a gift and after learning of the neglect she suffered and original court case, he recruited Parry Welch Lacey LLP, a solicitor’s firm experienced in handling dog cases such as Missy’s to challenge her death sentence.

Today she can begin her new life and we wish her lots of luck and love.

