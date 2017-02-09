Home
Magazine
Did You Know A Company Made a Sex Doll For Dogs?
Magazine

Did You Know A Company Made a Sex Doll For Dogs?

No Comments

If you’ve ever owned male dogs you’ll no doubt be familiar (very familiar) with, how shall we put this, your dog mistaking your leg for a girlfriend?

Maybe it’s not just leg.

Cushions. Bean bags. Their bed…you name it, if they can wrap their legs round it they’ll try and hump it.

–Advice: why is my dog humping everything?

Dogs, particularly – but not exclusively – un-neutered dogs will hump stuff.

But did you know a company has made a product just for this event? A dog sex doll exists.

Oh yes it does!

https://i.imgur.com/onfPjXd.jpg

Thoughts?

IMPORTANT: All Dog Owners Should Read This (CLICK HERE)

Comments

comments

You may also like

Add Comment