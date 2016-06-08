Chinese Embassy Refuses to Accept Petition With 11 Million Signatures to #StopYulin

On 7th June a petition made its way to the Chinese Embassy in London. The petition, which featured 11 million signatures urging the ban of the Yulin dog meat festival has gathered much support from celebrities and dog lovers alike online across the globe, all united in their disgust at the country’s tradition.
Mr Rob Flello, an Stoke-on-Trent MP, shared the news alongside a photograph of him on the doorstep of the embassy attempting delivery.
Alongside Mr Flello celebrities, including Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher and her dog Gary, dog behaviourist Victoria Stilwell, singer songwriter Sandi Thom, actress Jenny Seagrove and Made in Chelsea’s Lucy Watson and her dog Digby, all attended the protest arranged by the Humane Society International/UK to raise awareness to the cause.
Pictured above, Carrie Fisher and Gary
Pictured above, Jenny Seagrove and her Spaniel, alongside Lucy Watson and Digby
Most people in China don’t eat dogs, and as the Yulin festival approaches, protests and candlelit vigils are expected to take place across the country. On 14 May in China’s city of Dalian, 100,000 people protested against the Yulin festival. Dog lovers in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Dalian are increasingly angered by dog thieves who steal their pets for the meat trade and so it’s disappointing their embassy in the UK refused to accept.
Dieren moeten beschermd worden die horen niet veroord te worden op geen enkele manier,als ze zo gelovig zijn zoals ze zich voordoen dan gaan ze helemaal tegen de wil van hun God in,die heeft de dieren geschapen om er voor te zorgen de wereld mooier te maken voor ons,hoe zou d wereld er uit zien als we alleen maar tegen mensen aan kijken,daar word je ook niet vrolijk van.
This is just awful and anyone that doesn’t think that is just wicked these are living creatures the same as you or me how can they be so inhuman
All who eat meat, eggs, dairy, wear leather, go to zoos etc are barbarians. Watch ‘Earthlings’ on You tube. It’s not fair to point fingers if you use ANY animals in ANY way. If we truly love animals we will become vegan.
Got to agree go vegan every country , but remember to look at which ever country you’re in WE ALL HAVE OUR SCUM {NOT ALL THE PEOPLE ARE BAD} A LOT IS DOWN TO GOVERNMENTS NOT RULING FOR ALL BUT SIDING WITH THE WEALTHY and once again NOT ALL THE RICH ARE BAD!!
Not all chinese are like that. So don*t say that. I am living in China and all my chinese friends are against mistreating animals. How can you wish dropping a nuclear bomb on a country ? It is a terrible thing to say.
Please, it is unfair to say all Chinese people are barbariens. There are some very good people fighting this as much as the rest of the world.
The biggest problem is the corrupt juridiscal system. They close their eyes to anything that they feel is not worth their efforts.
I do not buy anything that comes from these countries. If more people would do that, for sure it would get their attention.
I totally agree with that. I am living in Beijing and I know so many nice people here.
This blatant racism towards the Chinese people does nothing to help the situation. As the Chinese themselves become ever greater animal lovers with a huge market now for pet ownership, they themselves are also working hard to address these problems and have already made significant headway in many areas of animal rights. Last year hundreds of thousands of Chinese animal lovers gathered in Yulin at the festival to campaign against what was happening and it is only a matter of time before this festival will go. And while we’re on the subject how well do you think the meat you consume in fast food outlets in non Chinese countries is kept? When you eat chicken or drink milk, do you consider the hideous industrialisation of our animal industry? Is it ok then to keep pigs in crates on their sides all their lives but not ok to eat dog meat? Even a stray dog in China has probably had a better life before it went to Yulin than the animal who provided the bacon you ate this morning.
Sounds like you have done some research. I want to add that Marc Ching of animal hope and wellness foundation is on youtube. He is planning his seventh trip to continue his undercover work to expose the dogs that are beaten daily and returned to their cage. I also wanted to be sure you saw this link:
https://youtu.be/qkMrEhwyOCU?list=PLdEnYVmcVzTqbt81tPLwCjBI12sZ8Gkw6
I guess you know also South Korea will eat 80 percent of the dogs they consume from mid July to mid August.
In another article a commenter wondered why the focus seem so mention the barbaric killing rather than the crucifixion of cats and the daily beating of the dogs. I was told by a lawyer that the better thing to do is focus on not eating dog at all, rather than simply not beating, boiling, etc.
If you reply, feel free to simply include some links that you have been to, if it saves you time.
Stop mixing everything and everybody. Many many many chinese are against the Yunlin festival. Chenese people are good people. I know them well as I live in China. They also protest and they also love they pets.
In many other countries animals are tortured for many different reasons. This does not make every citizen bad.
