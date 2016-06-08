Chinese Embassy Refuses to Accept Petition With 11 Million Signatures to #StopYulin

On 7th June a petition made its way to the Chinese Embassy in London. The petition, which featured 11 million signatures urging the ban of the Yulin dog meat festival has gathered much support from celebrities and dog lovers alike online across the globe, all united in their disgust at the country’s tradition.

Mr Rob Flello, an Stoke-on-Trent MP, shared the news alongside a photograph of him on the doorstep of the embassy attempting delivery.

Alongside Mr Flello celebrities, including Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher and her dog Gary, dog behaviourist Victoria Stilwell, singer songwriter Sandi Thom, actress Jenny Seagrove and Made in Chelsea’s Lucy Watson and her dog Digby, all attended the protest arranged by the Humane Society International/UK to raise awareness to the cause.



Pictured above, Carrie Fisher and Gary



Pictured above, Jenny Seagrove and her Spaniel, alongside Lucy Watson and Digby

Most people in China don’t eat dogs, and as the Yulin festival approaches, protests and candlelit vigils are expected to take place across the country. On 14 May in China’s city of Dalian, 100,000 people protested against the Yulin festival. Dog lovers in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Dalian are increasingly angered by dog thieves who steal their pets for the meat trade and so it’s disappointing their embassy in the UK refused to accept.

