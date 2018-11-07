Can You Help These Volunteer Vets & Nurses Win £100k to Help Homeless Pets?

Veterinary charity StreetVet has launched a campaign to encourage the nation’s animal lovers to put their best paws forward and vote to secure a 100K charity giveaway.
The 100K giveaway is being fronted by UK pet insurance firm, Animal Friends, to celebrate 20 years of donating millions of pounds to animal charities around the world.
Streetvet, who provide free veterinary care to an estimated 500 pets owned by members of the homeless community on the streets of nine UK cities, is one of three charities in the running to win the 100K prize money.
Pet lovers and their pooches can cast their vote for StreetVet online here from today (Wednesday 7 November) with voting closing on Monday 10 December.
Seven-year-old Staffy, Missy, was the first to cast her vote with her paws to support her homeless counterparts who don’t have a voice.
Dr Jade Statt, Co-Founder of StreetVet said, “We’d absolutely love to win the 100K Charity Giveaway. It would help us to keep providing life-saving veterinary care to animals owned by members of the homeless community across the UK. As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder, there is an increasing need for fundamental care and support for man’s best friend.”