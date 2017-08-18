Can You Help? London Animal Rescue Appeals After Ambulance Stolen

Mayhew, one of the UK’s oldest animal charity’s, is appealing for help after its animal ambulance was stolen on 8th July in Hampstead, London.

Without the ambulance, the organisation is struggling to help as many injured animals in need. The charity now feels their chances for a safe return of the ambulance, which is vital to their work for transporting hundreds of sick and injured animals, is slim and so are appealing for help.

Mayhew would like their new ambulance to be bigger, safer and completely electric for environmental reasons and also to help the organisation save money as a result of being exempt from various road taxes and London’s congestion charges.

Mayhew CEO, Caroline Yates, said: “Our Mayhew ambulances have been on the road helping thousands of animals since 1925. They are vital to our work and having one of them stolen is having a huge impact on the number of animals we’re able to rescue. We desperately need to raise enough funds for a replacement, so anything anyone could donate would be very much appreciated.”

If you can help, visit the charity’s JustGiving Page –https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/mahome/van

IMPORTANT: All Dog Owners Should Read This (CLICK HERE) Do You Want to Know What The World's Leading Dog Experts Know? CALLING ALL DOG OWNERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED

K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute best, most useful canine tips. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one great piece of advice to dog owners, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus your FREE '100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of all Time eBook is yours when you subscribe below.













K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus

Comments

comments