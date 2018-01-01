Can Greyhounds Live With Cats? Of Course! Here’s More Greyhound Myths Busted

Dogs Trust Merseyside is holding its first ever Greyhound & Lurcher Awareness Week after finding themselves looking after more than they have ever cared for at any one time.
Of the 81homeless hounds currently at the Huyton-based rehoming centre waiting for forever homes, almost a quarter are Greyhounds and Lurchers, a cross between a sighthound such as a Greyhound and a Collie or Terrier. The awareness week will start on Monday (23 April) and the team are hoping that by shining the spotlight on them they will soon be racing off to their forever homes.
Georgina Lowery, Dogs Trust Merseyside Manager, said:
“We are determined to debunk the myths about gorgeous Greyhounds and lovely Lurchers! As Greyhounds are associated with racing people assume they need lots of exercise but that’s not necessarily the case, and when it comes to Lurchers they are often more lively and some here love our agility equipment, but they love a cuddle just as much. Greyhounds are even often known as couch potatoes as after a good sprint they like nothing more than to cosy up on a comfy bed and snooze in a warm home, being quite lazy at heart.
“Some can also live with cats or other small animals which also surprises people!”
Throughout the special week, visitors will be able to find out everything they need to know about Greyhounds and Lurchers. The team will be on hand to share facts and debunk myths about them, as well as chat about those waiting for their forever homes, including toy lover and oldest of the bunch eight-year-old ex-racer Buddy, two-year-old Lurcher, Jay, who came to the centre having been found as a stray and Lurcher Peggy whose favourite thing is having cuddles.
Georgina says:
“They are lovely, stunning dogs and make great pets too as many can live with children and other dogs. We believe the only reason they are overlooked is because they are truly misunderstood. We hope this special week will help change that and help them all get the chance they deserve to live a happy life in a loving home.”
A few facts about Greyhounds:
The Greyhound originated in Great Britain and is one of the oldest dog breeds in existence.
It is the only recognised dog breed mentioned in the Bible.
They are believed to be the fastest breed of dog on the planet – they can reach up to 45miles/hour over a short distance!
Henry VIII and Queen Victoria were both proud owners of Greyhounds.