California Votes to Ban Pet Shops From Selling Animals Sourced From High-Volume Breeding Facilities

California’s State Assembly passed a bill today to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits sourced from high-volume commercial breeding facilities (what could be called puppy/animal farms) in all pet shops across the state. Instead, pet shops will be required to source animals from shelters and rescues.

The bill was sponsored by animal advocacy group, Social Compassion in Legislation and written by Democrat Assembly members Patrick O’Donnell and Matt Dababneh but has support across both parties.

“Today is a good day for pets in California. The passage of AB 485 out of the Assembly is a step closer to ensuring that dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters are able to find forever homes,” said Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell.

“Today, AB 485 passed off the Assembly Floor with strong, bipartisan support, representing a huge step forward in the effort to bring an end to the cruel, inhumane treatment of animals at puppy mills,” stated Assemblymember Dababneh.

‘The shelter pet is California’s state pet’

Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation commented, “We are elated with the response from the state legislature and their robust support. In educating legislators about the bill, we heard many stories from members and staff about their own experiences with sick animals purchased from pet stores, heartwarming stories of fostering, and of rescuing pets in need.

“The ‘shelter pet’ is already the official state pet, now California is on its way to helping those pets get out of shelters and rescues and into pet shops where they have a much better chance of finding their forever homes.”

‘The bill will save lives’

Henry Brzezinski, Legislative Chair of the California Animal Control Directors Association, concluded, “Animal shelter workers throughout California rejoice when there is another outlet to place the overwhelming number of animals in our facilities. Many large scale pet shops already collaborate with municipal shelters to showcase dogs, cats and rabbits and alleviate overcrowding. Assemblymember O’Donnell’s bill will save lives.”

The Assembly Bill 485, the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, it will now report to the Senate Rules Committee.

