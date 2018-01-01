Body of Rottweiler Wrapped in Christmas Blanket Dumped in Hedge

A member of the public found the dog which was wrapped in a Christmas blanket with a holly and baubles pattern. The dog was also covered with a blue tarpaulin and yellow washing line on farmland near to Albion Restaurant and Bar in Ryhope on Saturday. (December 8)
The caller who made the grim discovery contacted the RSPCA who are now investigating.
Inspector Catherine Maddison said: “This must have been a distressing find for the member of the public who contacted us. Sadly, the dog was already dead and was found near hedgerow on some farmland. The dog’s body was removed by the council but on inspection, it does look as though the poor rottweiler was quite underweight with slightly overgrown claws.
“The circumstances are very unclear at the moment so we are unsure if this dog was a pet who has sadly passed away or if the dog was left here in a poor state. This is why we are now appealing for information.
“If anyone may have seen something in the area before 2.30pm on Saturday, please contact us on the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”