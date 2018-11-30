Backyard Puppy Farmer Convicted After Selling Sick Puppies For Christmas

A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence and disqualified from keeping animals for his involvement in running a puppy farm in his partner’s backyard in Kent.
Glen Hayes (DoB: 11/07/65) of Beatty Avenue, Gillingham, appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on the 26th of November for a sentencing hearing having been convicted earlier this month of 10 animal welfare offences.
He was disqualified from keeping animals indefinitely and handed a 20-week prison term suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, fined £3,500 and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.
Sentencing Hayes, the Judge reminded the court of his concluding remarks at trial that Hayes was working behind-the-scenes ‘back of house’ at the puppy farm.
The RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) joined Metropolitan Police to execute a warrant at a property in Bexleyheath in January after calls from concerned members of the public who had bought puppies from the address in the run-up to Christmas.
When officers arrived they found 38 dogs and 18 cats being kept in filthy conditions in makeshift pens in the garden and in small runs and cages in the house.
RSPCA Inspector Carroll Lamport, who investigated, said: “We’d been contacted by numerous people buying puppies who had grown suspicious of the operation that was being run from the house in Bexleyheath. People were concerned that they were never allowed beyond the living room when they visited the house to see the puppies and many who had purchased dogs reported that their pets had quickly fallen ill.
“Sadly, in some cases, people’s beloved new pet puppies had been so poorly that they’d died.”
In the month leading up to Christmas, the RSPCA received six complaints relating to Basset hounds, dachshunds and a boxer. One of the pups – a dachshund – died on Christmas Day having contracted parvovirus.
When officers raided the property they discovered pedigree cats and fashionable dog breeds – such as Newfoundlands, dachshunds, French bulldogs and shih tzus – being kept in completely unacceptable conditions. All of the animals were removed and taken into RSPCA care.
One Newfoundland was found with seriously deformed legs and couldn’t walk while many of the dogs were covered in mud, faeces and their coats were matted with dirt. Some of the dogs had severe dental disease, some with docked tails and many had nasty eye infections or ears clogged with built-up hair and wax.
An independent vet who joined officers on the raid to check all of the animals said it was some of the worst conditions he’d ever seen.
Inspector Lamport added: “Everything was covered in filth and mud. All of the dogs were caked in the stuff – it was disgusting.
“The dogs had no way of getting out of the damp, dirty conditions. And the cats were being kept in cramped pens with two adults and a kitten found shut inside a tiny rabbit hutch-type enclosure.
“The house and garden were total mayhem but the living room – the only space prospective buyers were allowed access to – couldn’t have been more different. A pristine and impeccably clean space.
“Mr Hayes was involved in the day-to-day care of these animals and should have known better than to keep them in such horrendous conditions.
“Thankfully, we were able to save these lovely dogs and cats and they will all go on to lead much happier and healthier lives.”
All of the animals have since been rehomed or are in foster care awaiting new homes.
RSPCA dog welfare expert Lisa Hens said: “Unfortunately we know that lots of unscrupulous dealers will up their operations in the run-up to Christmas and try to cash in on families hoping to bring a dog into their lives.
“It’s devastating that, as in this case, many families will spend Christmas mourning the death of their new puppy when they should be celebrating a new addition to their home.
This is a list of the offences Hayes was convicted of:
-
Between 18 January 2018 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to a Newfoundland by failing to provide veterinary care in respect of conjunctivitis, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 28 December 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to a Newfoundland by failing to address the dog’s coat which was extensively matted by a combination of mud and/or faeces, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 28 December 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to a certain animal namely a white terrier type dog by failing to investigate and address the dog’s poor bodily condition, skin disease and periodontal disease, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 25 October 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to a tri-colour Cavalier King Charles Spaniel by failing to provide veterinary care regarding severe periodontal disease, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 25 November 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to a black Newfoundland by failing to investigate and address the dog’s orthopedic problems, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 11 January 2018 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to a tri-colour Cavalier King Charles Spaniel by failing to provide veterinary care for otitis externa, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 14 December 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to six dogs by failing to address the dogs’ severely matted coats, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 14 December 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, caused unnecessary suffering to two dogs by failing to provide veterinary care regarding periodontal disease, contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 25 December 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, failed to meet the needs of 38 dogs, contrary to Section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006;
-
Between 25 December 2017 and 25 January 2018 in Bexleyheath, being jointly concerned with another, failed to meet the needs of 18 cats, contrary to Section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.