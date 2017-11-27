Are You Ready to Start Training Your Dog to go Toilet INSIDE Your House?

When you get a puppy your first job is house training. Always. It’s the one piece of dog behaviour that we want to shape as fast as we possibly can. Puppies peeing in the house is smelly and it’s disruptive and we can’t wait until they finally crack the code for going to the toilet outdoors. So why, you might ask, would we want to start training our dogs to go to the toilet INSIDE our homes?

Well, a German dog lover has invented something called Woofloo along with feedback and opinions of many dog owners across the world.

The aim was to have a product that is simple, long-lasting and offers a real solution to at least 90% of all dog owners. All existing dog products on the market work only for small dogs.

Woofloo is made of aluminium and can hold up to 130lbs/60kg and is weather-proof. It is available in three different sizes to ensure it works for all dog breeds and sizes.

Woofloo solved the biggest problem, the urine smell problem, by integrating a water flush that regularly rinses any urine from the toilet automatically. Woofloo’s Flush Timer controls the flush duration and frequency, and can be set by according to preference, e.g. to flush for 10, 20, or 30 seconds every 1, 2, 3 or 4 hours.

Woofloo can be used inside or outside on a terrace, porch or yard, and will be offered in five stylish colours including decorative wood-grain coatings.

The grass is a special-made artificial grass for dogs which allows easy drainage, avoids fungus and makes the potty training a lot easier.

Shipping of Woofloo will start in March 2018 worldwide. Included in the box is a 10-foot flexible drain hose as well as tips and guidelines on how to potty-train the dog. A cute red mail box which functions as a aiming target for male dogs, can be purchased as a separate add-on.

The Kickstarter campaign is looking to raise US$ 15,000 by 7 January 2018. Perks include an early bird price of US$210 for a medium sized Woofloo, flush timer, artificial pet grass patch and drain hose, saving over 30% off the RRP and free shipping.

You can find out more about the Woofloo indoor dog toilet solution – and even become an investor in the project – here.

As the Woofloo might not be everyone’s cup of tea, if you’re struggling to house train your dog the more traditional way, read this.

K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute best, most useful canine tips. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one great piece of advice to dog owners, what would it be? And do you know what...they did!













