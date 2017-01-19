A Dog’s Purpose Producers Responds to Claims of Cruelty During Filming

Producers of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ have responded to claims of cruelty during filming after video footage surfaced showing a terrified dog being forced into turbulent water. After being forced into the water, the dog was quickly submerged before someone yelled ‘cut it’ and the dog was helped.



Still taken from official movie trailer, taken from the scene of the dog jumping into water to save someone

The movie, which is produced by Amblin Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures, is supposed to be a celebration of the special connection between humans and their dogs. And the producers say it is in the spirit of this relationship, the Amblin production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals.

The statement released by the producers reads:

“While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film. There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot.

Hercules is happy and healthy.”

Entertainment website TMZ, who exclusively revealed the video footage, confirm they believe director Lasse Hallström was present during the German Shepherd’s ordeal, and at least one member of the crew was extremely disturbed by the dog’s treatment during this scene.

Since this footage came to light animal lovers have taken to the movie’s social media pages to voice their discuss and intentions to boycott.

