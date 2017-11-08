A Delivery Company We All Know Has a Facebook Page About The Dogs Their Drivers Encounter & You Need to See It

If you’ve ever done a paper round, delivered leaflets or been employed as a delivery person you will know that meeting dogs on your route can be either one of the hazards or joys of the job. Well, this well known international delivery company has put together a Facebook page with details of the dogs its drivers are encountering on a daily basis and it’s, well, you just need to see what they’re posting…
Oh, it turns out it’s not just dogs they run in to…
Well done UPS. Bravo!
IMPORTANT: All Dog Owners Should Read This (CLICK HERE)
Do You Want to Know What The World's Leading Dog Experts Know?
CALLING ALL DOG OWNERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED
K9 Magazine gathered together some of the leading dog training experts on the planet and asked them to tell us their absolute best, most useful canine tips
. That's the collective experience of many decades of learning about & working with dogs. We wanted to know if they could pass on just one great piece of advice to dog owners
, what would it be? And do you know what...they did! Would you like to receive this document? You can have it within seconds. The K9 Magazine email digest plus your FREE '100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of all Time eBook is yours when you subscribe below
.
Comments
comments