3 Ways to Make This Christmas Your Dog’s Best One Yet

Christmas is all about making memories and spending times with loved ones. It’s all too easy to get bogged down in the to-do lists in the build-up to the big day, so we’ve put together a very simple to-do list below, which will help you and your dog enjoy the best Christmas possible together.
1. Christmas Presents: What’s on your dog’s letter to Santa?
We all love to see our friends and family open a gift and know we’ve chosen well, don’t we?
When it comes to our pets, most dog owners choose something they know their dog needs or they splash out on something fun.
K9 Magazine has put together a list to help you decide what your dog needs and might enjoy most this Christmas. Read more here.
2. Christmas Hazards: Make sure you know which plants pose the biggest dangers
It’s common to take a plant or bunch of flowers to friends and family when we visit their homes over the festive period, but a lot of the most popular plants and flowers we give and receive at this time of year can be hazardous to pets.
K9 Magazine has put together a list of the most common festive dangers to dogs to help you avoid the most common hazards. Read more here.
3. Christmas Menu for Dogs: Your dog will love these festive treats
While festive foods such as vast quantities of turkey, cooked bones, grapes, raisins and onions should be avoided, with the right ingredients, dogs too can enjoy a Christmas lunch.
This Christmas menu for dogs, shared by K9 Magazine, includes some homemade doggy mince pies and a special Christmas lunch to help your dog join in the festivities throughout the day.
K9 Magazine’s Christmas dinner menu for dogs, including a recipe for homemade mince pies for dogs has been approved by their three food loving review dogs, Chris, Danny and Mia. Read more here.
